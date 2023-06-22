Cardi B Makes A Solid Point

Rapper Cardi B made a video in response to the uproar surrounding the stepson of an OceanGate submersible passenger. The child reportedly attended a Blink-182 concert Tuesday amid the search for the then-missing submersible.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday afternoon the submersible and its five passengers had been “lost” in a “catastrophic implosion.”

She’s not wrong. It’s incredibly sad to live a life full of money, but you go missing in a submarine and your child is out partying at a concert. I’d rather be broke than no one care about me.

However, I feel Cardi B could’ve made her point without the Satanic version of the picture that hangs in most chiropractors’ offices hugging her.

