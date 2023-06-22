Nearly 100 Injured As Massive Hail Strikes Red Rocks Amphitheater

Nearly 100 people were injured during an extreme weather event at a Louis Tomlinson concert at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Seven people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night with non-life-threatening injuries after an enormous hail storm battered the outdoor music venue, according to an early Thursday post from West Metro Fire service. A further 80 to 90 people were also treated at the scene, footage of which users shared on social media.

UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical pic.twitter.com/gM7KKNqocW — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

The video appears to show people screaming, crying and running as the enormous hail storm blankets the floor, with huge gusts of wind blowing it sideways. “Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign,” the social media user wrote in the caption. “I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely.”

Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd — nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023

Those injured in the ordeal were treated for broken bones and lacerations to the skin from the ice pellets, according to the fire service. (RELATED: Check Out The National Weather Service’s Amazing Word Gymnastics Over California Drought Questions)

Other social media users said the hail storm came through fast, forcing many people to protect themselves with whatever they had on them at the time, the New York Post reported. At least one person claimed those trying to seek shelter in the stadium were denied entry, so were injured out in the open. Another video shows concertgoers hiding under a tree while still being battered by the violent storm.