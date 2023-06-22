REPORT: Mother Allegedly Murdered Newborn Babies, Kept Bodies In Fridge

A mother allegedly murdered her own children and stored their bodies in a refrigerator.

The South Korean woman admitted responsibility Wednesday for killing her own newborn babies and freezing their bodies for years, according to CNN, citing an official with the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police.

Police in South Korea say they have requested an arrest warrant for a woman accused of killing two of her newborns and keeping their bodies in her freezer for years. https://t.co/zFbU8doRza — CNN (@CNN) June 22, 2023

The mother, who is in her 30s, justified the murders by citing financial hardship as a motive, according to CNN. She claimed she already struggled with money in providing for her three other children. The woman’s other children are ages 8, 10 and 12.

The newborn babies were allegedly killed after they were born, a Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police official reportedly said. However, the mother told her husband both children were aborted, leaving him blindsided about the murders. (RELATED: Officials Pardon Mom After She Served 20 Years For Alleged Involvement In Her Children’s Deaths)

The woman allegedly strangled her fourth born child, a girl, the day after she was born in a hospital in November 2018. The deceased daughter’s body was allegedly placed in a freezer at her mother’s home. She reportedly killed her fifth born child, a boy, the same way in November 2019.

The woman’s alleged crimes were uncovered in May when it was discovered by the government’s Board of Audit and Inspection that the babies’ births were never officially registered despite existing records of their births in the hospital, according to CNN.

Suwon City Hal, the municipal government, requested a police investigation after being alerted by the board. The mother reportedly refused an on-site inspection.

Police conducted a search and seizure operation in the woman’s home June 21, when she reportedly confessed to the crimes.

She is set to attend an arrest warrant hearing Friday.