Riley Gaines Says NCAA Tried To Make Female Swimmers Feel ‘Guilty’ After Lia Thomas Got Naked In Locker Room

Former college swimmer Riley Gaines said the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) attempted to make female swimmers feel “guilty” over their discomfort about biological male Lia Thomas being present in the locker room.

Gaines tied for fifth place with Thomas in the 200-meter freestyle during the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship in March 2022. She testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about Thomas’ genitalia allegedly being exposed in the locker room.

“I walked out of the locker room and I asked one of the officials in the pool deck, I said, ‘What are the guidelines that allowed this man into our locker room?'” Gaines said Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends.”

“And so nonchalantly he said back, ‘Oh, well we got around this by making locker rooms uni-sex.’ And so I’m thinking to myself in these moments of him saying this, ‘First and foremost, he just admitted this is a man by acknowledging how he had to change the rules to allow him into our locker rooms. And secondly, uni-sex? So, any man could’ve walked into that locker room? Any coach, any official, any parent, any pervert who wanted to walk into the locker room would’ve had full access to it?'” she said.

“And bare minimum, we weren’t even told this was their arrangement? That, that is what they were doing. That is how they were trying to normalize the situation and make us feel guilty when we felt uncomfortable,” she continued. (RELATED: Riley Gaines Drops Mic On Trans Rights Campaigner Who Claimed Men Couldn’t Beat Serena Williams In Tennis)

Gaines then criticized the minority of female athletes who support men competing with them, arguing they will virtue signal since they are done playing and do not have their own daughters to defend.

“They know in their hearts, every single person knows, they wouldn’t have had the opportunities and the success they’ve had without the women’s sporting category,” she continued. “But now they’ve achieved what they’ve achieved, they’ve accomplished what they wanted to accomplish, so they don’t care. They would rather give girls up, give away our opportunities, to be seen as kind and inclusive when in reality, this isn’t inclusive, it’s exclusive.”