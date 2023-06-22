Sex Club Founder Banned After Exposing Hunter Biden’s Membership

The founder of a high-end Los Angeles sex club was permanently banned from the group after he publicly claimed that Hunter Biden was a former member on Tuesday.

Damon Lawner founded the sex club “Snctm” in 2019, but he is no longer welcome in the club after he outed Hunter Biden as a member on his Instagram story this week. Snctm confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that “Mr. Lawner’s membership has been revoked, effective immediately,” for violating the group’s code of conduct, which prohibits members’ identities from being publicly revealed.

“Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag, Lawner wrote on his Instagram story.

In a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times, Snctm said, “Snctm, as a private members club, prioritizes the safety and privacy of our esteemed members above all. Consequently, we neither confirm nor deny the identities of our attendees. Furthermore, we uphold a strict code of conduct, and any infringement leads to a lifetime ban.”

Lawner doubled down on his Instagram post, telling the Los Angeles Times that, “Posting what I did on my Instagram about Hunter was me letting people know that the type of behavior that he exhibited was something that upsets me.” Lawner added, “I knew that the consequences could be me not being part of Snctm anymore, but I was willing to take that risk.”

Lawner got his inspiration for the club from “Eyes Wide Shut,” a Tom Cruise movie where rich celebrities have high class orgies. With a yearly fee of $75,000, Snctm is highly exclusive. Members of the club include millionaires, CEO’s, politicians and Hollywood actors. Lawner chose to sell his stake in the business because it damaged relationships with his family, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop revealed images of the president’s son with prostitutes and smoking crack, among other things, as previously reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

