Supreme Court Sides Against Navajo Nation In Dispute Over Water Rights

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Thursday that the federal government does not need to take affirmative steps to secure water for the Navajo Nation, reversing the Ninth Circuit’s decision.

The case, Arizona v. Navajo Nation, questioned whether the federal government has an obligation to meet the Navajo Nation’s water needs under the 1868 treaty that established the reservation. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the majority opinion, which was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett, that the treaty does not require the United States to take steps like “assessing the Tribe’s water needs, developing a plan to secure the needed water, and potentially building pipelines, pumps, wells, or other water infrastructure.”

“[T]he United States has no duty to farm the land, mine the minerals, or harvest the timber on the reservation—or, for that matter, to build roads and bridges on the reservation,” he wrote. “Just as there is no such duty with respect to the land, there likewise is no such duty with respect to the water.” (RELATED: Supreme Court Hears Pivotal Water Rights Case As Drought Grips Western States)

“In light of the treaty’s text and history, we conclude that the treaty does not require the United States to take those affirmative steps,” Kavanaugh wrote.

Justice Gorsuch filed a dissenting opinion disagreeing that the tribe was even asking the government to take “affirmative steps” to secure water, writing that the request was “far more modest.”

“Everyone agrees the Navajo received enforceable water rights by treaty. Everyone agrees the United States holds some of those water rights in trust on the Tribe’s behalf. And everyone agrees the extent of those rights has never been assessed,” he wrote. “Adding those pieces together, the Navajo have a simple ask: They want the United States to identify the water rights it holds for them.”

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined Gorsuch’s dissent.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

