Man Sets Gas Station On Fire With Blowtorch

A Michigan gas station attendant was hospitalized with first-degree burns after a man allegedly attempted to burn down the station on Monday.

The incident took place at a Sunoco gas station when the 35-year-old suspect spilled a trash can full of gasoline and set it on fire with a blowtorch, Fox 2 Detroit reported. (RELATED: Woman Narrowly Avoids Being Burned After Arsonist Lights Fire Trapping Her Inside Vape Shop)

ARRESTED 🚨

We have arrested the suspect in connection with setting a gas station on fire in the 19300 block of W. 7 Mile Rd. The gas station clerk was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for 1st-degree burns. pic.twitter.com/tvpM6p45Gh — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) June 20, 2023

The suspect reportedly entered the station, paid cash and went out to fill a trash can with gasoline. He then walked back into the gas station with a blowtorch and the trash can and dumped the gas over the front entrance, according to WILX.

After the suspect and clerk exchanged words, the suspect lit the entrance on fire with the blowtorch, according to the outlet.

The 27-year-old clerk managed to escape by running through the fire, though he sustained first-degree burns in the process, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Detroit police arrested the suspect early Tuesday morning, according to the outlet.