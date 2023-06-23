Major Abortion Activists Endorse Biden’s Reelection Bid Ahead Of Dobbs Anniversary

Three major abortion activist groups endorsed President Joe Biden on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

As June 24, the one-year anniversary of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, approaches, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to host a rally joined by three abortion activist groups, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY’S List, at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, D.C., on Friday. The groups each threw their support behind Biden, praising his push to expand abortion access.

“I think that President Biden has been an incredibly valuable partner, along with Vice President Harris, in fighting back against the onslaught of attacks that we have seen,” President and Chief Executive of Planned Parenthood Action Fund Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement to media outlets, according to the Associated Press. “We are heading into an election where opposition is very clear — they are pushing for a national ban. And we have an administration that has taken actual steps to protect patients and providers during this health care crisis. The choice is really clear.”

The Biden administration will issue an executive order that seeks to strengthen access to contraception and announce its joint endorsement with the three activist groups, according to the AP. Biden has promised to make abortion access a central component of his 2024 reelection campaign.

“We’re really trying to do three separate things all related to each other,” top Biden aide on gender policy Jen Klein said, according to the AP. “The first is increased and expanded contraceptive options. The second is to lower out-of-pocket costs. And the third is to raise awareness about what options are available.”

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, 25 states have passed bans on abortion. In an effort to expand access to abortion, the Biden administration will assemble leaders from all 50 states at the rally to discuss the ways he can expand access to abortion for people in states where it is illegal.

“We should recognize that even in conservative states, there has been considerable friction to restricting rights. And that friction is born of independent women, voters and people who are not super engaged in the political process, really coming out because of this issue,” Biden’s top domestic policy aide Neera Tanden said, according to the AP. “There are places where anti-choice forces have expected an easy passage of laws restricting women’s rights and they have experienced a lot more turmoil — sometimes even from Republican women legislators.”

