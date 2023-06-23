‘You Can Boo All You Want’: Chris Christie Heckled At Evangelical Conference

Presidential candidate Chris Christie was booed when he criticized former President Donald Trump at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference Friday.

The former New Jersey governor was speaking at the annual conference for evangelicals about Trump’s record and the upcoming 2024 presidential race when he received a negative reaction from the crowd. Christie called Trump out for being “unwilling to take responsibility” for his actions and was quickly met with resistance from the audience. (RELATED: Chris Christie Says Trump Would Spend Second Term ‘Settling Scores’)

“I’m running because he has let us down,” Christie said to a chorus of boos from the attendees, according to a clip of the speech on Twitter. “Because he is unwilling, he is unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes he has made. Any of the faults that he has, any of the things that he’s done and that is not leadership everybody, that’s a failure of leadership. You can boo all you want.”

If you are afraid of a little booing, then you don’t belong in the White House. In fact, you don’t belong in this race. I will never stop telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/q3fjk8fODN — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) June 23, 2023

Several people then started chanting “Trump, Trump” while Christie was speaking, the footage shows. Afterward, Christie also posted the moment on his Twitter account, saying that anyone who was “afraid of a little booing” doesn’t “belong in the White House” and insisted that he will “never stop telling the truth.”

Christie’s spokesperson, Karl Rickett, said in a press release that Christie “will go anywhere, talk to anyone, and never change his core message.”

“Some of these tough truths were met with boos and others with applause – but every person in the room will leave the conference with something to think about,” Rickett said.

Christie has been a regular critic of Trump, saying that he intends to “engage Trump” and called the former president a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog.” Christie said earlier this month that a second Trump presidency would just be about “settling scores.”

“I am convinced if he goes back to the White House that the next four years will be all about him settling scores, Anderson, with everybody he thinks wasn’t perfectly nice to him,” Christie said during a town hall with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Christie did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.