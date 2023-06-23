More Than 200 People Infected In National Parasite Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an update Thursday regarding the outbreak of a parasite that has infected more than 200 Americans across the country.

Cyclosporiasis cases have risen dramatically in the U.S. since April, according to the CDC. As of June 20, 210 confirmed cases of the parasitic illness have been recorded nationally. At least 30 of those individuals have been hospitalized, and 20 cases have been linked to raw imported broccoli.

Cyclosporiasis cases have been confirmed in 23 jurisdictions across 22 states and within New York City, the CDC noted. A majority of those infected (64%) are female, and cases have been found in patients aged from three to 95 years old.

The symptoms of the parasite typically onset within seven days of ingestion, the CDC noted. They include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, nausea, fatigue and increased gas. (RELATED: REPORT: Strange New Virus With High Fatality Rate In China Has Infected 35 People)

These symptoms can last for several weeks to more than a month. They can also return after they’ve gone away. Though the condition is not typically life-threatening, it can cause dehydration. There are various treatments available, but options are limited for those who don’t respond to the standard trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole treatment or are allergic to it.