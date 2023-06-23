How did the Mahjong game succeed in capturing the hearts of so many players?

Mahjong, known as China’s ‘national pastime’, is a captivating tile-based game that has become famous across the world. Its popularity can be associated with the game’s rules being easy to understand, meaning that anyone can play it, no matter their age or skill level. But despite its simple rules, Mahjong is very engaging and challenging at the same time, making it suitable for those who only want to play it for fun but also for more competitive players.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/rMm0dChKUaI

Brief history of Mahjong

Mahjong’s origin dates back to the 19th century, with researchers suggesting that the game first appeared in Kiangsu, a region near Shanghai. A legend says that Confucius was the mastermind of the game, although there is no evidence for that. But despite the mystery surrounding the inception of Mahjong, there is no doubt that it has shaped the gaming world.

During its early inception stages, Mahjong was played by the nobility and upper class for entertainment purposes, and it looked different than people know it today, as cards were used instead of tiles. The transition to tiles happened at the beginning of the 20th century, incorporating a visual element into Mahjong and making it more appealing and accessible to players worldwide.

At that time, however, the game went through a challenging time, as it was banned in China because it was associated with traditional values. Fortunately, the ban was soon lifted, and Mahjong again experienced surging popularity, representing an essential part of Chinese culture. The game is a representation of the country’s traditions and values, but at the same time, it means unity and harmony. Mahjong is played on different occasions, such as family gatherings and festivals, fostering social bonds.

Different types of the Mahjong game

There are different versions of Mahjong to match everyone’s preferences and skill level, including:

Chinese Mahjong – the original version of the game, which requires skillful manipulation and excellent decision-making abilities ;

Japanese Mahjong – this variant gained popularity in Japan, involving focuses on precise timing and intense competition, having a unique set of rules that you need to understand to declare a winning hand;

American Mahjong – this version of Mahjong is popular among Americans and includes variations in tile sets and rules.

Mahjong Solitaire – created for single players, this type of Mahjong requires you to match pair of tiles until the board is cleared. It can be played both on your mobile and on your browser.

Interesting facts about Mahjong tiles

The origin of Mahjong tiles is linked to Chinese dominoes, as they initially had a similar size and shape. They were made from bamboo or bone, with a basic design that included circles, numbers and Chinese characters. However, as the game became increasingly popular, the tiles’ design became more sophisticated, including characters and symbols with cultural meaning. The tiles were separated into three suits, each portraying concepts like wealth, agriculture and education.

Between 1920-1930, the game’s popularity quickly spread among Europe and the US. As a result, elements of Western culture were incorporated into the tiles’ designs, featuring images of all kinds of modern inventions. However, the designs weren’t adopted in China because traditionalists viewed them as a barrier against preserving the game’s origins.

Nowadays, the tiles’ designs range from traditional to modern ones.

Playing Mahjong is a great bonding activity for friends and families

Besides its interesting history, another aspect makes Mahjong such an intriguing game. Since at least four players are required to play the game, the activity is ideal for family gatherings or for spending quality time with friends and having fun together. It’s a simple recipe: you play Mahjong and make lasting memories!

In one of the studies from Social Science & Medicine, it was concluded that playing the tile-based strategy game can reduce depression rates among middle-aged and older adults. This is because playing Mahjong is a great way to participate in social activities, which has been scientifically proven to be the secret to improved mental health. This fantastic game has also managed to draw families together during the pandemic, allowing them to remain positive in the face of adversity.

Mahjong: a game of a hundred intelligences

Since it has complex strategies, Mahjong is a workout for the brain, requiring critical thinking. Hence, playing the game is a great way to master problem-solving skills and improve your decision-making. The game’s objective is to strategize and adapt based on your opponent’s moves so you can ultimately achieve victory. In the beginning, each player gets a set of tiles (144, to be more specific), which are separated into three categories:

Suits ; they consist of circles, bamboo and characters;

Honors , which include dragons and winds;

Flowers ; they are optional, so they may not always appear in the game.

Players must take turns and draw and discard tiles, with the goal of creating sets. During the game, you must carefully observe the tiles your opponents discard so that you can develop your approach based on their moves.

To successfully play Mahjong, it is essential first to grasp the game’s rules, and using tutorial sessions can be a great way to do so. Improving the skills required to win the game is a matter of practice, so in your free time, you can play the game to learn different strategies and gain experience. Doing so will help you understand how to combine tiles successfully, at the same time improving your decision-making. Another great tip to master Mahjong is to learn from experienced players. Observe their moves and notice their strategies – their expertise can provide significant insights, helping you improve your gameplay. Also, consider joining communities of Mahjong enthusiasts to share experiences and connect with players who are just as passionate about the game as you are.

Last words

Some games are only popular for a while until something else appeals to players more. However, this isn’t the case for Mahjong, as the game has stood the test of time, and there’s no doubt that it will keep providing a meaningful way to connect with other people. Due to its accessibility and all the incredible health benefits, playing Mahjong is definitely one of the best things to do when you want to unwind.

So, are you ready to dive into the alluring world of Mahjong?