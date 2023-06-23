North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Endorses Trump

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election during a Friday speech.

At the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington, D.C., where several presidential candidates gave speeches, Robinson took the stage to endorse Trump and was met with a large applause.

“This nation needs a fighter, someone who is willing to go onto the world stage walking boldly, strongly, waving the American flag, saying, ‘The Americans are here, and we are in charge again and we are going to lead this world into the future with freedom,’” Robinson said during his speech. “That is why, on this stage, today, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump.” (RELATED: Black Lieutenant Governor Criticizes Local News Outlet For Depicting Republicans As KKK Members)

WATCH:

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson gives a full-throttle endorsement of Donald J. Trump for President. pic.twitter.com/HBWaPejLYh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 23, 2023

Trump said he would endorse Robinson for governor earlier in June. (RELATED: No Reason To Teach Children About ‘Transgenderism, Homosexuality, Any Of That Filth,’ Says Lt Gov)

The former president has referred to Robinson as “one of the great stars of the party, one of the great stars in politics.”