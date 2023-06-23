Democrat Claims ‘Man-Hours’ Isn’t Politically Correct

A Democratic congressman scolded a colleague for using the term “man-hours” because there are also women that exist.

Democrat Adam Smith reprimanded Republican Jim Banks, who said that the U.S. military had wasted more than six million man-hours on training soldiers with various diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Ladies, if you’ve ever been offended by the term “man-hours,” co-pays for online therapy aren’t that expensive anymore. Might I suggest you attend a session?

