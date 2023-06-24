‘That’s Actually A Very Good Book’: Liberal Commentator Defends Kids Books Depicting Graphic Sex Acts

Commentator Emma Vigeland defended kids books with explicit content during an interview on Tim Pool’s show Friday night.

“You’re the one arguing for censorship,” Vigeland said, as Pool attempted to hand her a copy of Gender Queer, a book that depicts two characters attempting oral sex by using a strap-on. The book also depicts the characters sexting and masturbating. (RELATED: New Jersey AG Sues School Districts Over Policies Prohibiting Teachers From Secretly Transitioning Students)

“Maia’s intensely cathartic autobiography charts eir journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears,” a description of the book says.

“Censorship is a good thing, but when done bad is a bad thing,” Pool says.

“If we’re talking about a book, in particular there was one called — there’s a teacher who provided a book to her middle schoolers called ‘This Book Is Gay.'”

“I have heard of it. That’s actually a very good book,” Vigeland said.

Woke lady Emma Vigeland DEFENDS schools allowing young children to access books that show graphic depictions of blowjobs and give instructions on how to use hookup apps like Grindr. ⁦@Timcast⁩: “Why would a 10 year old need Grindr?” pic.twitter.com/Nu7A3bhJID — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 24, 2023

“And it provides instruction to children on how to use adult gay anonymous sex apps. Yeah, I don’t think that’s appropriate. Now look, by all means you can be in favor of — ”

“Maybe she had a child in her classroom,” Vigeland interrupted, “who — ”

“Who wanted to go on Grindr and have sex with adults? Is that your argument?” Pool interjected.

“No, I’m not saying that!” Vigeland responded.

Vigeland then criticized Pool for using “specific examples” that are “inflammatory,” but Pool responded that she had asked him for a specific example.

“I’m not in favor of censorship,” Vigeland responded.

Florida schools have removed more than 100 books containing pornographic content in the 2022-2023 school year. “This Book is Gay,” “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It” and “It’s Perfectly Normal,” were among the books removed from classrooms. The books contain erotic scenes involving children, and explicit depictions of sex acts with minors.

The books being removed from libraries were so explicit that when DeSantis read some of the books aloud, the live TV feed had to cut out.