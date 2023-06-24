Freight Train Potentially Carrying Hazardous Material Derails Into Yellowstone River

A bridge between Columbus and Reed Point, Montana has collapsed, derailing a freight train and sending it into the Yellowstone River, according to local authorities.

Eight rail cars — reportedly containing asphalt and molten sulfurwere — were involved in the derailment, according to a Saturday Facebook update by Stillwater County News.

“Both of the substances are described as ‘slow moving’ and have not gone much past the initial scene, said Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger and County DES Chief David Stamey,” the post continued [sic].

The derailment has led to a closure of portions of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. (RELATED: ‘We Basically Nuked A Town’: Three More Chemicals Discovered At Train Derailment Site)

A train derailment into the Yellowstone River near Twin Bridges Road between Reed Point and Columbus has led to the closure of parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers, at the request of Stillwater County officials. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/9OVnmimN7Q — Montana FWP (@MontanaFWP) June 24, 2023

“Yellowstone County DES was notified of a train derailment in Stillwater County early this morning … Resources are being dispatched and multiple agencies are assisting,” Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County. precautions are being put in place. Local Fishing Accesses will be closed. Water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking appropriate precautions.”

Montana Rail Link has reported no injuries from the crash and the entire train crew has been reported as safe, according to Fox News.

“I’m monitoring the train derailment in Stillwater County, and the state is standing by to support as Montana Rail Link and county officials assess their needs,” Governor of Montana Greg Gianforte said in a statement on Twitter.