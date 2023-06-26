CNN Executive Dead At The Age Of 69

Veteran CNN producer David Bohrman, who is known for creating modern election coverage, died Sunday after suffering complications from hip surgery at the age of 69.

Bohrman joined CNN in 1998 and eventually served as its Washington bureau chief and senior vice president, People reported. He created several of the network’s prominent shows including its Sunday morning program, “State of the Union” and “Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

The late executive came up with the idea of hosting live election coverage from the floor of political conventions in 2004, the outlet reported. He is most known for founding the network’s touchscreen “Magic Wall,” a modern-day technical tool used to analyze elections and voting trends.

David Bohrman, a former veteran CNN producer who had a long and storied career in television and pioneered the use of the “Magic Wall,” died Sunday. He was 69. https://t.co/hfURw13oBv — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 26, 2023

“David was a CNN institution, a leader and innovator who mentored many through decades in television news,” a CNN spokesperson said. “His impact at CNN lives on in our programming and his passion for news will be felt in our halls every day.”

CNN anchor John King issued a statement in honor of Bohrman, celebrating his “touch-screen technology” brought into the network in 2008, People reported. (RELATED: Former CNN Exec Sexually Assaulted Intern During 1996 Olympics, Complaint Alleges)

“David was a risk taker who every day wanted to find a better way to tell or show the story. His decision to take then just emerging touch-screen technology and integrate [it] into our 2008 election coverage was nothing short of revolutionary. And it wasn’t just cutting edge technology. David turned an old bus into a rolling television studio, bringing our political coverage into every corner of America. He made us better.”