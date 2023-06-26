‘Slap In The Face’: Fox News Guests Rip DeKalb DA For Refusing To Prosecute ‘Cop City’ Rioters

Attorney Leo Terrell ripped DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston Monday for refusing to prosecute rioters targeting a proposed Atlanta-area police training facility.

“This is a slap in the face to every law enforcement officer in Atlanta,” Terrell told “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith. “When she talks about philosophical differences, translate that to you as a lawyer — she does not want to prosecute the individuals. These are democratic agitators.” (RELATED: Antifa Is The ‘Armed Instrument’ Of The ‘Permanent Democratic Establishment,’ Tucker Carlson Says)

WATCH:



Boston announced Friday she was pulling out of prosecuting the cases connected to the proposed training facility known as “Cop City,” according to CNN.

The Atlanta City Council approved $31 million in funding for the project. Police arrested at least six people in January after a riot in Atlanta following a confrontation between police and an environmental activist protesting a planned police training facility.

A lawyer with the Southern Poverty Law Center was among 23 people charged with domestic terrorism in the wake of the January riot.

“You got video that you’re showing right now. There is no doubt about it on the evidence we are looking at. This is domestic terrorism,” Terrell continued. “But it will destroy her political career and what this is, Atlanta, just like Los Angeles, just like Chicago, just like New York, Sandra, this is Democratic politics at work — anti-police, no support for law enforcement. It is very disingenuous.”

“Cop City” is a planned 85-acre training facility located outside Atlanta for the purposes of training law enforcement and other first responders, with a driving course, kennel and training area for police dogs, an auditorium and “mock city” for firefighters and police to train for urban operations, according to ABC News.

“Atlanta has been desperately needing a permanent training facility where we can train our police better, so we can have them be able to be better prepared to deal with the crisis on the streets,” Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said. “All these radical trust fund brats are coming from out of our state to come in effect and burn down our communities, which is incredibly unfair.”

“I’m asking because I was an Atlanta police officer, I’ve been shot in the line of duty serving this great community that I love, and I am very proud of the fact that the mayor and the city council have stood strong to support the police, and I’m disappointed in the DA in DeKalb County, because she’s bowing to the pressure,” King added.

