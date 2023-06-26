As corporate-funded Pride Month festivities wind down this week, expect to hear the common leftist refrain about companies tossing aside the rainbow flag. Even though every major American company adopted LGBTQ talking points wholesale, the alphabet mafia is still not happy. What they really want is to turn Pride, and the ideology behind it, into America’s new national religion.
Only A Week Left To Go In The Holy Month Of Pride!
ANALYSIS
Gage Klipper Contributor
