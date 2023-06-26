Passenger Gets Entire Plane To Himself After Waiting Out 18-Hour Delay

An American Airlines passenger was the only one present on a commercial plane June 26 after the flight was delayed for nearly 18 hours, according to WSOC-TV.

Phil Stringer was the lucky passenger who enjoyed a flight to himself on Monday after waiting 17 hours and 52 minutes due to severe weather conditions, according to WSOC-TV. Stringer booked the flight on June 25, but the harsh weather postponed the departure to the following day. By that time, all other passengers had chosen to either opt out or book another flight. (RELATED: Southwest Passenger Assists Plane Landing After Pilot Has Medical Emergency Mid-Flight)

“I figured they would just cancel the flight after it kept getting delayed over and over, but they didn’t cancel it,” Stringer explained, according to the Daily Dot. “I asked if there were other options, but the only options would have me leaving the airport the next morning and I had to get home.”

Stringer posted a video to TikTok where he enjoyed the flight on the plane direct to Charlotte, North Carolina.

“When you buy every single ticket on the plane so you don’t have to deal with people,” Stringer jokingly wrote in the video. The man also asked one of the baggage handlers how many suitcases he had loaded onto the flight, to which the man put up one finger.

Stringer apparently wasn’t the only one who enjoyed himself as all the flight attendants were having a blast, which they commemorated with a selfie.