‘A Lot Of Them Are Fearful’: Marco Rubio Says Multiple UFO Whistleblowers Have Come Forward

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said that multiple “high-clearance” individuals have come forward with firsthand knowledge of discovered UFO technology, in an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday.

Rubio said these individuals – many of whom work in high levels of the government – have come forward with claims about UFOs that are “beyond the realm of what [the Senate Intelligence Committee] has ever dealt with.” Rubio’s comments come weeks after a former intelligence official turned whistleblower publicly claimed that the U.S. government possessed “intact craft of non-human origin.”(RELATED: White House Demands Media ‘Comply,’ Hauls Specific Reporters Out Of Biden’s UFO Brief)

“There are people that have come forward to share information with our committee over the last couple of years … I want to be very protective of these people. A lot of these people came to us even before protections were in the law for whistleblowers to come forward,” said Rubio to NewsNation.

“We’re trying to gather as much of that information as we can… some of these people still work in the government, and frankly, a lot of them are very fearful of their jobs … fearful of harm coming to them,” Rubio said.

News Nation: Joe Khalil interviews Senator Marco Rubio whom confirms other USG intelligence personnel with high-ranking security clearances have come forward to Congress over the last two years alleging UFO programs. #ufotwitter Full interview: https://t.co/bbIes1dMg4 pic.twitter.com/chUA3Tccqn — Nick Madrid (@NickMadrid16) June 27, 2023

Rubio wouldn’t comment when asked if he thinks the claims are credible, but said he takes them seriously. “I will say, most of these people…have held very high clearances and very high positions within our government, so you ask yourself, what incentive would so many people with that kind of qualification have to come forward and make something up?”

The Senate Intelligence Committee unanimously adopted a provision that provides individuals with knowledge of “non-human” objects with legal immunity, so long as they disclose relevant information to Congress in a timely fashion. The provisions could become law later this year if passed by the House.

Earlier in June, whistleblower and former intelligence official David Grusch came forward with details alleging that the government had possession of “intact craft of non-human origin,” as well as corpses of the craft’s pilots. Grusch’s allegations sparked responses from the Department of Defense and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), who denied the claims were true in a statement to NewsNation.

