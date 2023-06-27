Billionaire James Crown Dies In Race Car Accident

Billionaire James Crown died on Sunday at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado, The Huffington Post reported.

The 70-year-old billionaire and owner of Aspen Skiing Co. was involved in a fatal car crash at the popular country club motorsports park, the outlet noted.

President Joe Biden called the wealthy businessman “a good man, a dear friend, and a great American.” https://t.co/UvNfLIW4eZ — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 27, 2023

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said that Crown’s death was likely due to the blunt force trauma he experienced when he smashed into an impact barrier, according to The Colorado Sun.

“The official cause of death is pending autopsy although multiple blunt force trauma is evident,” the coroner’s office said. There was no mention of anyone else involved in the accident.

Crown was involved in a number of business-related activities such as investing in public and private securities, real estate, and operating companies, according to WGN9. Crown was good friends with former President Barack Obama. He worked for Obama’s intelligence advisory board in 2014, The Colorado Sun reported. (RELATED: Billionaire Lost On Titanic Submersible Sent Chilling Last Text)

The Crown family bought half of Aspen Skiing Co. in 1985 before buying out the other owners in 1993, The Colorado Sun reported. In 2017, the family helped start Alterra Mountain Company. James lived between Chicago and Colorado, according to CBS News.

“The Crown family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jim Crown in an accident earlier today,” Aspen Skiing Co. said in a statement on the day of the incident, The Colorado Sun reported. “The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. Further details regarding plans for a memorial to remember Jim’s remarkable life will be released at a later date.”