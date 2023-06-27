Rep. Chip Roy Says There Are Republicans Who Believe Mayorkas Should Not Be Impeached Over Border Crisis

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy said Monday that a number of Republicans do not believe Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached over his handling of the border crisis.

WMAL Host and Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese asked Roy about Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s threat to impeach Mayorkas unless he resigns. Coglianese mentioned that threat came near the end of 2022 and asked if there has been any progress made on impeaching Mayorkas.

“As you know, on the Republican side of the aisle, I think we least have an intellectually honest debate about, you know, what ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ mean. But at the end of the day, I believe it means violating the public trust,” Roy said during the interview. “A few of my colleagues kind of get hung up on thinking it means a more specific criminal violation. I think the vast majority of Republicans believe that we ought to impeach Mayorkas. We’ll see what happens, now that we’re going through any further and deeper dive investigations.”

“I know Mark Green on the Homeland Security is looking into it. We’re still looking at [it] in Judiciary. But I don’t want everybody to get lost in all the noise on that. We’ve got to hold everybody accountable. But right now, I want to secure the damn border. And, you know, we might impeach Mayorkas. And we should, if he’s deserving of impeachment,” Roy continued. (RELATED: ‘He Must Go’: GOP Rep Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Mayorkas)

“But you think Biden’s not going to just replace them with another nutball who doesn’t give a damn about the rule of law? Yeah. Of course. So Congress needs to use its appropriations power to force these guys to pass laws and actually try to execute and demand that we enforce the law. And we need a president in ’24 elected who believes in the rule of law,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. J.D. Vance, Rep. Andy Biggs Press DHS Sec. Mayorkas Over Mass Parole For Illegal Migrants)

In January, Republican Texas Rep. Pat Fallon introduced articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, accusing the high-ranking Biden appointee of failing to address the crisis on the southern border.

Fallon said Mayorkas has “abdicated his duties” as head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and that he must be removed from his position.