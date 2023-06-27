Drivers Could Pay Heavy Tolls To Reduce Emissions When Entering New York City

New York received federal approval for its congestion pricing plan to charge large tolls to drive into the most frequented parts of Manhattan in a bid to raise funds for its public transit system, reduce traffic and combat smog in the city, according to the Associated Press.

The plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration, a spokesperson for Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told the AP on Monday. The plan could charge drivers up to $23 a day to enter south of 60th Street in Manhattan, although it still hasn’t been decided on by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), according to the AP. (RELATED: 88 People Died On New York City Subway’s Tracks In 2022 | The Daily Caller)

“With the green light from the federal government, we look forward to moving ahead with the implementation of this program,” Hochul said in a statement, according to the AP.

Congestion pricing is critical to New York City’s long-term success. Proud that community members, advocates, and elected officials are coming together in support of a future where New Yorkers can have less traffic, cleaner air, and better public transit! https://t.co/FFuD8399OF — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 12, 2023

The New York state legislature approved a conception plan in 2019, but it was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and federal regulators, according to the AP.

Some Democrats aren’t happy with the plan moving forward. New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez introduced legislation on May 18 that would sanction states that use congestion pricing systems, according to the bill.

New York’s Congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to the fundamental idea of democracy in our two states. If New York wanted to be fair and just, it would have provided New Jersey a seat at the table for this plan. My legislation will do just that.https://t.co/k461GYFWns — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) May 20, 2023

“This is nothing more than a cash grab to fund the MTA,” Menendez, New Jersey Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Bill Pascrell said in a joint statement on Monday. “We are outraged at the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) decision to move forward with the Finding of No Significant Impact for New York’s and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) Congestion Tax proposal without conducting a full and comprehensive review of the environmental impacts in New Jersey or the financial impact on low-income communities and commuters.”

