Harvard Scientist Who Studied Honesty Accused Of Lying

A Harvard behavioral scientist who studied honesty is accused of lying about the data she compiled, according to the New York Post.

Harvard Business School’s Francesca Gino is reportedly on leave after she allegedly engaged in fraud in at least four academic papers that she co-authored. This is causing an uproar in the academic community because this woman is allegedly a leading scholar in the field, but she’s also allegedly a liar.

This is reason number one trillion and seven why we don’t trust people in academia! (RELATED: Demi Lovato’s New Abortion Song Is Something Else)

Get more stories like this when you subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here.