REPORT: Tree Falls On, Kills Man Walking His Dogs

A real estate agent was pronounced dead in Atlanta, Georgia, shortly after an oak tree fell on him while he was walking his dogs during a storm, according to WSB TV.

George Heery Jr. was walking with his dogs on Delmont Drive in Garden Hills when an old oak tree fell on him, according to WSB TV. Heery’s neighbor, Randy Merrill, said that everybody in the area, including the doctor, rushed over in an attempt to save Heery’s life. (RELATED: Tree Falls On 7-Year-Old Girl While Camping With Family At National Park)

“They were pumping him here for 20 or 30 minutes before the ambulance came,” Merrill said. “It was horrendous, horrible. His brother was here, his wife.”

Heery died at the Grady Memorial Hospital.

Neighbors say he was a loving father.

“I live two doors down,” Merrill said. “He was a friend, he was an agent for us. He was Mister Garden Hills. He was just a kind, kind sweet man.”

He was a realtor working with Sotheby’s International Realty with his brother and business partner, Neal. The two were also the founders of an agency, Heery Brothers, specializing in upscale properties, the outlet noted.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the untimely and tragic loss of George Heery Jr. He made remarkable contributions to our community and left an indelible mark on the real estate industry through his unwavering dedication to his clients,” the Atlanta City Council said in a statement Monday. “Our thoughts are with his family as they navigate through this profound loss. We are hopeful they will find strength and solace in the cherished memories that they have of George. We send our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Constance, his sons, and Neal, his brother and business partner.”