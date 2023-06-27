Senate Probe Finds FBI, DHS ‘Downplayed’ Warnings For January 6

A new report from a Senate probe into Jan. 6 found that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to adequately prepare for the scheduled protest at the Capitol by downplaying multiple warnings of possible violence.

In a 105-page report released by the U.S. Senate Committee On Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, legislators found that the FBI and the DHS “obtained multiple tips from numerous sources” in the days and weeks prior to January 6. Rather than act on that intelligence, however, “the agencies failed to fulfill their mission and connect the public and nonpublic information they received,” the report stated.

Entitling their report “Planned in Plain Sight,” the committee specified certain intelligence tips regarding January 6 that should have prompted action from one or both of the agencies.

In December 2020, the FBI received information that the Proud Boys were planning to be in D.C. to “literally kill people.” On Jan. 3, the FBI were made aware of multiple social media posts calling for violence against officials and others which called for the storming of the Capitol building. On Jan. 4, Department of Justice (DOJ) leadership acknowledged some of the concerning posts which called for the occupation of multiple federal buildings.

The DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) also received intelligence of possible violence on January 6 in December 2020 with online commenters indicating the planned use of weapons against law enforcement in and around the Capitol building. Later that month, I&A were made aware of online discussions that indicated an organized uprising with commenters boasting the “police/military won’t be able to stop thousands of armed patriots.”

Despite these discussions, the FBI and DHS identified "no credible or verifiable threat" and "no indication of civil disobedience" respectively.