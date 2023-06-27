School Board Passes ‘Equity Policy’ That Distributes Resources Based On Students’ ‘Marginalization’

Fairfax County Public School Board unanimously passed an equity policy on Monday that will allocate resources to students based on their level of “marginalization.”

Under the Equity Policy, the school district will revise all of its policies to eliminate factors that “undermine the success of marginalized groups of students.” The policy directs staff to hire a diverse workforce, “ensure [the] equitable distribution of resources” and promote “culturally responsive and inclusive environments” for students and staff. (RELATED: REPORT: School District Paid $455,000 For ‘Equity’ Program While School Hid Merit Awards From Students)

“Students will act in support of their school environment by honoring the identities of all members of their community, investing in their learning, empathizing with a broad array of experiences, and recognizing and appreciating all perspectives,” the policy states.

The policy notes that equity requires the school district to eliminate “disproportionate outcomes and exclusion.” Teachers must use “instructional practices” which ensure that students of certain identity groups, on the basis of race and gender, achieve better outcomes than what is predicted of them.

“Student and community needs, and systems of marginalization will be a driving force for equitable resource allocation in all facets of the division decisionmaking,” the policy reads.

This spin deliberately glosses over the fact that equity is being actively used w/i FCPS to support measures that lower academic standards & detract/distract from academic excellence, such as Madison HS’s plan to implement equitable grading next year. https://t.co/86Bd7e5rrg — Fairfax County Parents Association (@FFXParentsAssoc) June 27, 2023

The policy comes as the school district has come under fire for its admission and grading policies; a prestigious high school within the district was failing to notify mainly Asian students that they had received a prestigious award, in an effort to not “hurt” the feelings of students who did not earn the honor. In May, a federal court ruled in favor of a racial balancing admissions policy used at a high school within Fairfax County Public Schools.

Fairfax County Public Schools did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

