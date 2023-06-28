‘Your Body, Your Problem’: Abortion Marchers Lose It When Confronted By Trolling ‘Pro-Choice’ Man

A member of the pro-life group Live Action trolled abortion rights marchers as he claimed to be a “pro-choice man,” arguing he should not be required to provide child support to a child he helped conceive.

“Thank you for marching, ladies. Keep it up. Your body, my wallet,” the “pro-choice” man, Live Action’s AJ Hurley, said at the march, video posted Wednesday shows.

“Consent to sex is not consent to love you,” he continued. “Consent to sex is not consent to take care of your little thing — that little thing that’s rolling around the ground. Babies are gross, I don’t wanna take care of that.”

Abortion activists often argue pro-life laws and regulations are an immoral infringement on their right to bodily autonomy. They claim an unborn child, at certain points in pregnancy, has not reached the level of personhood to justify being considered a human life with the full rights and dignity of any other person. (RELATED: ‘Without Apology’: On Abortion, Pence Tries To Stand Out From The Field)

“Your body, your problem!” “Child support is part of the patriarchy!” “Consent to sex is NOT consenting to love you!” Pro-Choice Men join the Women’s March to highlight how abortion rights primarily benefit them. 🤣🤣#ProChoiceMen pic.twitter.com/7ZkHQ6fHvf — Live Action (@LiveAction) June 28, 2023

Hurley echoed arguments by abortion proponents that “consent to sex is not consent to pregnancy.”

The interaction became hostile as marchers started shouting out Hurley, and later footage shows security leading Hurley away from the area. Hurley also tells security he was hit with signs “multiple times” by the pro-choice marchers.

“Keep your laws off my wallet,” he screamed at a group of women demonstrating in front of the Supreme Court.