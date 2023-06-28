National Security

Biden Admin To Use Former North Carolina Boarding School Campus To House Migrant Children: REPORT

TOPSHOT-MEXICO-US-MIGRATION-TITLE 42

(Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Jennie Taer Investigative Reporter
Font Size:

The Biden administration is planning to use a former North Carolina boarding school campus to house hundreds of migrant children, according to CBS News.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement will open the doors of what used to be the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro, North Carolina, to house up to 800 migrant children between the ages of 13 and 17 who crossed the southern border illegally, according to CBS News, citing a U.S. official familiar with the plan. The facility is intended to serve as “influx care” to provide emergency housing, which HHS uses when it expects a surge in child migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border. (RELATED: Top Biden Immigration Adviser Has Numerous Ties To Groups That Want To ‘Abolish’ ICE)

HHS has roughly 5,800 in its custody, which is a major dip since numbers peaked to over 22,000 in the spring of 2021, according to federal data.

DONNA, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Minors who tested positive for Covid-19 sit on the ground at the Department of Homeland Security holding facility run by the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) on March 30, 2021 in Donna, Texas. The Donna location is the main detention center for unaccompanied children coming across the U.S. border in the Rio Grande Valley. The children are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The youngest of the unaccompanied minors are kept separate from the rest of the detainees. The Biden administration has just allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children. It is an overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families are kept in pods, with the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping. (Photo by Dario Lopez-Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

DONNA, TEXAS – MARCH 30: Minors who tested positive for Covid-19 sit on the ground at the Department of Homeland Security holding facility run by the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) on March 30, 2021 in Donna, Texas. (Photo by Dario Lopez-Mills – Pool/Getty Images)

HHS has come under scrutiny over its care of migrant children after The New York Times reported in February that the U.S. government lost track of roughly 85,000 migrant children released from federal custody in the last two years. The Biden administration also faced backlash for a report that some of the children in its care were later found to be working in dangerous conditions in U.S. factories.

“This protracted and inappropriate reliance on unlicensed facilities undermines the commitment to placement in licensed facilities and moreover, undermines the best interests of children,” Neha Desai, a lawyer at the National Center for Youth Law, told CBS News.

Neither DHS nor HHS responded to requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.