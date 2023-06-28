Biden Blames The Press For Coining ‘Bidenomics’

President Joe Biden repeatedly blamed the press Wednesday for coining the term “Bidenomics” — a phrase his campaign team has been heavily using to refer to his economic policies.

The White House has used “Bidenomics” in press releases, schedules and press briefings. The administration defines the term as “his vision for growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down.”

On June 17, Biden said, “We decided to replace this theory with what the press has now called ‘Bidenomics.’ I don’t know what the hell that is. But it’s working.” (RELATED: White House Claims ‘Bidenomics Is Working’ Despite High Inflation, Stagnating Wages)

“You said you didn’t know what the hell Bidenomics is. Sir, can you tell us today what it is?” a reporter asked Biden outside the White House.

“The first time I heard it used was by you guys in the press,” the president responded.

A reporter then asked, “Why no new policy announcements with the branding? With the Bidenomics brandings?”

Biden said, “Well, look, you guys branded it. I didn’t. I never called it Bidenomics, and so I was asked a question.”

“Your economic team is calling it Bidenomics,” a reporter said.

“Now wait, let’s get it straight. The first time it was used was in the Wall Street Journal. Okay? And I don’t go around beating my chest ‘Bidenomics’ so the press started calling it Bidenomics,” Biden responded.

“Do you not like it sir?” the reporter asked.

“No, I like it, it’s fine,” he shot back.

On June 8, Biden mentioned the press starting “Bidenomics” during his remarks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom.

“One of the things that I decided to do — and I find that the Wall Street Journal — and I’m sure there is someone here from the Wall Street Journal and other publications that are talking about Bidenomics. I didn’t realize it was — I had Bidenomics going,” Biden said.