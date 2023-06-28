Was Something Strapped To Biden’s Face? Questions Fly Over Bizarre Marks

President Joe Biden had visible horizontal lines on his cheeks Wednesday, leading Americans to question what he had been wearing on his face prior to being photographed.

Biden exited the White House and took questions from reporters at approximately 9:30 a.m.

He had the same marks Monday morning during his remarks about high speed internet.

Twitter users speculated about what caused the marks, suggesting Biden uses a nebulizer or a CPAP device.

What the heck did Biden have strapped on his face that made these marks this morning? Does he use a nebulizer? pic.twitter.com/1kDMQSWxfg — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 28, 2023

Is the president on CPAP? https://t.co/6QK2nDYTYL — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 28, 2023

A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device uses air pressure to help users breathe during the night. The president’s most recent physical did not indicate he uses any such device. (RELATED: Biden Undergoes Physical Examination, Is Deemed ‘Fit For Duty’ After Skin Biopsy)

Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs said that Biden does indeed use a CPAP machine, per sources.

A medical adviser at SleepApnea.org also confirmed Biden may use a CPAP machine.

“It looks like the sort of indentation one would expect from a CPAP mask,” Dr. Joseph Krainin said in a statement. “If you look at photos of popular CPAP mask styles you can see how the strap would leave a similar mark as the one we see on President Biden. Sleep apnea is very common and the risk increases with age. As the oldest U.S. President ever, it would not be surprising if President Biden was being treated for sleep apnea.”

“Patients often over tighten [sic] their masks which can leave marks that last for hours after awakening. We also know that President Biden has a history of a ruptured brain aneurysm which could predispose him to a certain type of sleep apnea where is [sic] brain forgets to breathe during sleep,” Krainin added.

In the February physical, the president’s physician Kevin C. O’Connor deemed Biden’s lung examination “entirely normal.” O’Connor said Biden has seasonal allergies and uses nasal spray and over-the-counter fexofenadine to treat his symptoms.

The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.