Was Something Strapped To Biden’s Face? Questions Fly Over Bizarre Marks

President Joe Biden had visible horizontal lines on his cheeks Wednesday, leading Americans to question what he had been wearing on his face prior to being photographed.
Biden exited the White House and took questions from reporters at approximately 9:30 a.m.
He had the same marks Monday morning during his remarks about high speed internet.
Twitter users speculated about what caused the marks, suggesting Biden uses a nebulizer or a CPAP device.
A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device uses air pressure to help users breathe during the night. The president’s most recent physical did not indicate he uses any such device. (RELATED: Biden Undergoes Physical Examination, Is Deemed ‘Fit For Duty’ After Skin Biopsy)
Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs said that Biden does indeed use a CPAP machine, per sources.
A medical adviser at SleepApnea.org also confirmed Biden may use a CPAP machine.
The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.