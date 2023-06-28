Visibly Frustrated Biden Shouts ‘No!’ At Reporter Asking About Hunter’s Alleged ‘Chinese Shakedown’ Text

President Joe Biden yelled “no” at a reporter asking about him allegedly sitting next to Hunter Biden while the first son was purportedly threatening a Chinese business associate.

“How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?” a reporter asked Biden outside the White House on Wednesday morning.

“No, I wasn’t,” the president responded.

“Were you?” the reporter asked again.

“No!!” Biden said.

The exchange was in reference to an IRS whistleblower testifying that a 2017 WhatsApp text message showed Hunter Biden texting a Chinese business associate, “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.” (RELATED: Biden Flees After Brushing Off Hunter Question With One-Word Answer)

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” the text read in full, according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

In response to the allegations, the White House Counsel’s office responded, “As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son.”

“As we have also said many times before, the Justice Department makes decisions in its criminal investigations independently, and in this case, the White House has not been involved. As the President has said, he loves his son and is proud of him accepting responsibility for his actions and is proud of what he is doing to rebuild his life,” White House Counsel spokesperson Ian Sams said.