Biden’s Judicial Nominees Are Getting Confirmed Faster Than Trump’s Did

Senate Democrats have confirmed 100 new federal judges nominated by President Joe Biden to U.S. District Courts, a pace that beats Republican judicial confirmations by former President Donald Trump over his term.

The Senate confirmed Natasha Merle to be a U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of New York on June 21. Trump appointed 174 judges to district courts over the course of his presidency, but had appointed only 80 at this point in his term, according to the New York Times. (RELATED: Biden Surpasses Trump’s Record Of Federal Judge Appointments)

🚨This a must watch: Senator @TedCruz picked apart President Biden’s unfit judicial nominees one by one and laid out how damaging their confirmations will be to our federal judiciary. pic.twitter.com/zwdI9MCG4c — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) May 11, 2023

Senate Democrats have prioritized judicial confirmations during Biden’s term, according to their website.

“These judges will affect America long after just about every senator is out of here,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to the NYT.

Biden’s district court confirmations have been more partisan than Trump’s nominations, with most receiving just over 50 votes needed in order to be confirmed by the Senate, according to the American Constitution Society. Several of Trump’s early district court nominees received over 80 votes for confirmation, with one, Judge David Nye of the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho, being confirmed 100-0 — a vote count that none of Biden’s nominees have received, per Senate records.

On Wednesday, the White House announced four more federal district court nominations, along with nominations to other federal courts. Biden has appointed 35 judges to U.S. appellate courts and one justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the Supreme Court.

