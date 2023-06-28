CNN Host Lusts Over A Shirtless RFK Jr. Doing Pushups In Steamy Segment

A CNN host lusted over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s shirtless pushups in a steamy segment Wednesday.

Kennedy posted a workout video of himself Sunday, explaining in the caption that he was aiming to “get in shape” for debates with President Joe Biden. CNN appeared enamored by his physique, going as far as to compare his workout to that of fictional boxer Rocky Balboa.

“Who knew that under that sedate suit and tie exists a body that even Rocky would admire?” the host said. “Though Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t do one-handed pushups, the workout he posted captioned, ‘Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden.’ Though no such debates, or even pushup contests, are yet in the works, a fitness coach also posted a video showing RFK. Jr bench pressing.”

There’s nothing junior about presidential candidate RFK Jr.’s pecs after his shirtless workout went viral. pic.twitter.com/IgRNGfc42g — CNN (@CNN) June 28, 2023

The segment included several Twitter reactions gushing over his workouts and comparing the long-shot Democratic candidate’s videos to famous pictures of a shirtless Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a bear. (RELATED: ABC News Censors RFK Jr. Interview Over Vaccine Claims)

“He’s already won the title [Macho Man] for the 2024 race,” the segment continued, with the Village People song “Macho Man” playing in the background.

Though Kennedy said he was preparing for a debate against Biden, the Democratic National Committee has no plans to hold Democratic primary debates in 2024.