The Politico Playbook used a novel term yesterday to describe a relatively small, but powerful, segment of the electorate. “Double doubters” are those who lack faith in both political parties; they have unfavorable views of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. How they decide to vote in eight swing states this election could ultimately decide the presidency.
‘Double Doubters’ In Eight Swing States Could Decide 2024
ANALYSIS
JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Gage Klipper Contributor
