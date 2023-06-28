NYT BEGRUDGINGLY CONFIRMS: MERRICK GARLAND LIED TO CONGRESS… CHUCK ROSS: NYT buries in the 21st paragraph that it has an independent source who confirms the two IRS whistleblowers’ claim that David Weiss said he was blocked from bringing charges against Hunter Biden in California.
Editor Daily Rundown: Merrick Garland Lied To Congress, NYT Begrudgingly Confirms
Vince Coglianese Editorial Director
