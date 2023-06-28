HART: Boys And Their Toys: Elon Musk’s Guide To Manhood

Being a Democrat in Hollywood, Silicon Valley or New York is not a reasoned intellectual choice. It comes about from fear of being bullied and socially scorned by peers if you are not.

This is why we right-of-center folks really have enjoyed the intellectual evolution of Elon Musk. He is now the right’s leading voice of reason.

What makes Musk’s evolution so sweet is that now the Democrats hate him (after he was the toast of the left a few years ago). Even sweeter is that now the lefties realize all that virtue-signaling money they spend buying Teslas spent funded Musk’s purchase of Twitter. Musk was forced to overpay – $44 billion – for the social networking service. It was the biggest overpayment since someone offered Kamala Harris a “penny for her thoughts.”

When Musk took over Twitter in a magnanimous attempt to bolster free speech, celebs and the left went nuts. Then the celebs “I am leaving Twitter” morphed from the old “I am moving to Canada” lie when they got petulant about someone’s politics. “Pocahontas” Warren also said she was going to leave Twitter. I guess she will have to go back to communicating with smoke signals.

Lefties always feel that they are just one more empty gesture away from saving the world. When Musk took over Twitter they kept using their “It’s a threat to democracy.” We are not a democracy and we never were. The Founders made us a constitutional republic and we were monarchists. Look at that picture of George Washington crossing the Delaware. Note that he is the only one not rowing.

I have enjoyed the brilliance of Elon Musk, and I wish he would run for president. Sadly, he cannot because he was born in South Africa. So unless he suddenly discovers he was born in Hawaii, it will never happen.

Enter the brooding Mark Zuckerberg, the elf who stole the Facebook idea from the Winklevoss twins in college. Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have been arguing about the discovery that Zuckerberg and other Silicon Valley oligarchs worked with the FBI and DNC to sway a couple of elections.

Musk made himself a target of the deep state when he stood up for free speech and told the world what the FBI had done at Twitter to help Dems by releasing the “Twitter Files.” Then, not long after that — inexplicably — all of Twitter went down on the Internet. In baseball this is called a “high face ball” thrown at the batter’s face to brush him off the plate and send a message. Yet this deep state knockdown pitch did not scare Musk, and kudos to him for not capitulating.

After all this is over and he turns Twitter around and restores free speech, Musk should offer $50 billion to buy the FBI and the DOJ. It might be tough; there are no assurances the Clintons and the Bidens would sell at that price.

Since then, Musk and Zuckerberg have been in an epic left-versus-right, censored speech-versus-free speech battle.

Because Mark Zuckerberg is doing jiu jitsu, last week he challenged Elon Musk to a cage fight. Zuckerberg thinks he is good at jiu jitsu because all his workers at Facebook tell him he is great. “The next Bruce Lee,” they say. So the five-foot-nothing Zuckerberg is going to be in the first physical fight of his life (getting stuffed in lockers in high school doesn’t count).

I think that this is some sort of nerd trying to be cool stuff. It is too tame. If they wanted to be real men, they’d settle their differences three miles under the sea, in a rickety submarine, like real billionaires.

When they fight, it will likely be one of the top-rated shows ever on pay-per-view. Supposedly Joe Rogan, another lefty who became rich enough to become a reasonable right-of-center person, will officiate the MMA-style cage fight.

Elon Musk is a winner. He has had tremendous success in business. The only negative mark on his career was when he launched one of his SpaceX rockets and it did not go well. He was ready to penetrate outer space when his fully-loaded rocket prematurely exploded two minutes into the mission. While embarrassing, it has happened to all of us men at least once.

A libertarian op-ed humorist, standup comedian and award-winning author, Ron does commentary on radio and TV. He can be seen on CNN and Fox. And contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.