‘Everybody Pays More’: Ron DeSantis Reveals His Definition For ‘Bidenomics’

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida revealed his definition of “Bidenomics” Wednesday during a Fox News interview after Biden embraced the term.

“Everybody pays more,” he told Fox News host Martha MacCallum, regarding the term President Joe Biden touted during a Wednesday speech in Chicago, which was coined by The Wall Street Journal to describe the president’s economic policies. (RELATED: ‘Hear This And Weep’: Former Trump Econ Official Picks Apart ‘Bidenomics’ Point By Point)

“I can tell you what ‘Bidenomics’ is, Martha,” DeSantis said. “It is everybody pays more for basic staples of life. People are paying way more for groceries, paying way more for other necessities like utilities, the cost of buying a new home has gone up dramatically because all the materials have gone up.”

WATCH:



The Consumer Price Index rose by 4.0% in May, after climbing by 4.9% in April. In 2022, the CPI rose by as much as 9.1% in a month, levels not seen in decades.

“In Florida, we’re responsible for a lot of these jobs because we’ve defied his policies,” DeSantis said. “We had our state open, we have low taxes a very strong regulatory climate favorable for businesses. So you have seen us grow, you’ve seen other red states grow.”

DeSantis also noted that Biden was benefiting from the end of restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most of those jobs he’s talking about are jobs that came back after the COVID lockdowns, they weren’t necessarily over and above what a normal economy would do,” DeSantis said.

“At the end of the day, the average working person knows it’s harder to make ends meet under Joe Biden as president,” DeSantis said.

