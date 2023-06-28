Some July 4th Fireworks Shows Got Canceled Thanks To Environmental Activists

Multiple fireworks shows slated for July 4th along Los Angeles’ coastline have been canceled in the wake of a county mandate that was initially spurred by environmental activists, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The L.A. Regional Water Quality Control Board implemented a firework permit rule in an effort to clamp down on pollutants from firework displays, which reportedly affect nearby water sources, the LA Times reported. The Coastal Environmental Rights Foundation (CERF) brought a lawsuit against Long Beach’s Big Bang on the Bay, alleging that a firework show in 2022 violated the Clean Water Act.

Though a judge didn’t rule in favor of CERF’s interpretation of the Clean Water Act, evidence brought forth during trial showed one instance of “fireworks-related pollutants” being discharged into Alamitos Bay, according to the LA Times.

“I get that there are some people who are going to be upset about their firework show being canceled. But it can go forward. It just has to be regulated to do as much as you can to minimize environmental damage,” Livia Borak Beaudin, one of the lead attorneys for CERF said, according to the LA Times.

Firework shows are still expected to go on for the Fourth of July if they have complied with the new regulations, however many have not met the necessary requirements, the LA Times reported.

Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, a fireworks display company, has not sought out the necessary permit, the Los Angeles water board confirmed, according to the LA Times.

“We cannot and will not risk the safety of our staff and the public to comply with the restrictive regulations. The water board instituted the new regulations quickly and unilaterally, with little input from us, one of the largest and most experienced firework show producers in the nation,” Pyro Spectaculars CEO Jim Souza said, according to the LA Times.

Other fireworks vendors have met the new permit requirements, according to water board officials.

Beaudin said that while the recently passed permit is a step in the right direction, more will need to be done to reduce pollution from firework displays, the LA Times reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.