DAVID BOSSIE: RFK Jr. Is Reminding Voters What The Democrats Used To Be

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign for the Democrat nomination for president is getting far more attention than President Biden would like. Kennedy is campaigning around the country trying to appeal to working class Democrats who have been forgotten by the elitist Biden Administration and alienated by its un-American woke dogma.

During the 2020 presidential campaign in the fog of the COVID-19 pandemic, then-candidate Biden made the decision that he was going all in for the Soros network’s platform of radical initiatives. For Biden, winning the presidency was all that mattered; the positions adopted to get there were of little consequence for a rapidly aging career politician who had been lusting for the Oval Office for too many decades to remember.

The radical left-wing platform includes a system of voting without guardrails, late term abortion, open borders, reimagining policing, the Green New Deal climate program, and a new forever war, this time in Ukraine. Now, two and a half years into his presidency, it’s nearly impossible to tell where the Biden agenda ends and where the Soros agenda begins. (RELATED: BOB EHRLICH: White-Collar Radicals Take Over The ‘Working Man’s Party’)

Americans are beginning to understand that elections do indeed have consequences because they see with their own eyes that these costly policies have taken their toll on America. For example, the Biden-Soros border policy has caused a humanitarian crisis, national security crisis, and opioid crisis and illegal immigrants are using up health care, education and entitlement dollars that should be going to American citizens.

Soros-funded district attorneys coupled with the defund police movement have made our streets and neighborhoods far less safe. The lawless, soft on crime approach of these prosecutors who were swept into office by Soros network largesse has failed miserably across the board. In the summer of 2020, Joe Biden cowered and fanned the flames of this dangerous anti-police movement. There was a time not so long ago in the Democrat Party that abandoning a key constituency like our heroic men and women in the police force would have been unthinkable.

Because of this lurch to the outer reaches of globalism by the Biden White House, Kennedy Jr. – the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy – senses an opening. He’s not wrong. Democrat primary voters don’t like the inflation and high gas prices that the expensive Biden-Soros agenda has saddled them with – while offering little to nothing tangible in return.

The arrogant “my way or the highway” mindset of the elitist Davos crowd that has annexed the Democrat Party under the leadership of Joe Biden and Barack Obama is the reason why RFK Jr. and author Marianne Williamson are pulling about 25 percent of the primary vote away from the incumbent president. As Joe Biden talks about phasing out oil and gas as he spends hundreds of billions of dollars that we don’t have on Green New Deal malarkey, hardworking Democrat taxpayers are wondering how they’re going to make their next mortgage payment and deal with out of control utility bills.

Kennedy’s campaign is reminding people about the ideals of a Democrat Party that have slipped away since his uncle and father were calling the shots more than a half century ago. Kennedy is talking about peace instead of war; border security and the strain illegal immigration is having on our system; and against the government surveillance state that has grown exponentially in recent years. The truth is that Jack and Bobby Kennedy wouldn’t recognize their party today thanks to the deep pockets of George and Alex Soros and weak-kneed political leaders like Biden and Obama. (RELATED: DEROY MURDOCK: There’s a Four-Letter Word That Perfectly Describes The Modern Left)

The legacy mainstream media’s reluctance to give Kennedy a fair shake tells you all you need to know about the threat he represents to the Biden-Soros superstructure. They dismiss Kennedy as a conspiracy theorist and refuse to report on what he’s actually saying because they’ve already chosen sides. At the end of the day, Kennedy is running as a liberal anti-establishment outsider whose appeal will only grow as the establishment continues to box him out. The corporate media employed a similar tactic against Donald Trump in 2015-2016 and it helped propel him to the presidency. Moreover, Biden’s refusal to debate Kennedy will only make the latter stronger amongst the disillusioned.

Going forward, if RFK Jr. is truly serious about taking the Democrat nomination away from President Biden, he must engage on the allegations of Biden family corruption and questions about whether Joe Biden is compromised due to those international business entanglements. Part of the reason why Trump the outsider was so successful is because he didn’t hold back on anything. Is Kennedy up for the fight? We’re about to find out.

David N. Bossie is president of Citizens United, and he served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016. @David_Bossie @Citizens_United

