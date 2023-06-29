2024 GOP Field Split On Ending Birthright Citizenship

Republican presidential candidates are at odds about whether to end birthright citizenship, but several of those polling at the top, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have all said they oppose automatic citizenship for those who enter the country illegally.

The 14th amendment grants citizenship to those “born or naturalized in the United States.” Some Republicans argue that the language of the amendment is unclear on whether it applies to those who enter the country illegally, and point to the rates of birthright to illegal immigrants in the United States. Proponents of birthright say it would require a constitutional amendment to alter current laws.

Trump has come out with the most comprehensive policy to end birthright for the children of illegal immigrants, vowing to issue an executive order on his first day in office. DeSantis has pledged to “take action” to end birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants, but has not outlined his policies specifically. (RELATED: ‘Invasion’: Trump Vows To End Birthright Citizenship For Children Of Illegal Immigrants)

Haley “opposes birthright citizenship for those who enter the country illegally,” the former South Carolina governor’s spokesperson Ken Farnaso told the Daily Caller.

Ramaswamy would reform birthright citizenship by requiring Americans to pass a civics test or serve in the military, the entrepreneur’s spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the Caller.

“In order for Americans to enjoy the full privileges of citizenship including the right to vote at age 18, Americans should be required to pass the same civics test that naturalized citizens must pass or else perform 6 months of service either in the U.S. military or in a first responder role,” McLaughlin said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has not come out with a recent statement on birthright, but said in 2018 that the 14th amendment is not clear if it “applies specifically to people who are in the country illegally.” Pence’s team did not respond to an inquiry from the Caller on his updated stance.

While South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s team has refused to comment on the birthright issue this cycle, he has previously said that he is open to review.

“We are a nation of compassion, and a nation of laws,” Scott said in 2018. “For too long, our immigration laws have been taken advantage of, and, in this case, may actually encourage illegal immigration. I look forward to reviewing proposals set forth by both the White House and my colleagues in the Senate, and taking an important step forward in reforming our immigration system.”

Meanwhile, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the Daily Caller they could be opposed to reforming birthright.

“Empty promises to end birthright citizenship through an executive order are disrespectful to our Constitution. No matter how much one might hope, it is not possible to disregard the 14th Amendment by the stroke of a presidential pen. We must not tolerate anyone coming into our country illegally, but the answer is to secure our borders, which I will do, rather than make unconstitutional promises,” Hutchinson said.

Suarez argued that changing the Constitution would be “really idiotic.”

“Our Founding Fathers decided that people born here were immediately citizens. Cracking open the Constitution to eliminate that right seems really idiotic. My parents both came here to escape communism. They came legally but I became a citizen because I was born here. We need to close our borders to illegal immigration not open up the constitution. One out of every five Americans is hispanic. We can get their votes but this isn’t a way to do it,” Suarez said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also said in 2017 that the idea of ending birthright citizenship is “just too simplistic,” while calling for stronger illegal immigration enforcement.