Black Conservatives Praise SCOTUS Decision Striking Down Government-Sanctioned Racism

Black conservatives praised the Supreme Court’s Thursday decision to strike down government mandated race-based admissions policies at colleges and universities.

The court ruled so-called “affirmative action policies” violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. While liberals lamented the ruling and claimed it will bring segregation, many black conservatives have celebrated.

Ambassadors with the Project 21 Black Leadership Network called the case “a 21st century Brown v. Board moment.”

“Today we have a 21st century Brown v. Board moment,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper said, according to its press release. “Finally, the Court has ruled that colleges and universities will have to use only methods that are ‘race-neutral’ for admissions and will no longer be able to discriminate against or in favor of applicants based on their race.”

“No student should have to worry that they will be prevented from entry into college because of their race, and thanks to today’s ruling, no student will,” he added.

“Today was clearly a victory for the country,” added Donna Jackson, Project 21’s director of membership development. “Fixing our college admission process shouldn’t start with affirmative action initiatives; it should start with accountability at the K-12 level. The process clearly punished success and rewarded failure. Merit-based admissions ensures we are competitive not only in the marketplace, but in the world where innovation is needed. Setting low expectations for our students only creates low performance outcomes. We must always strive to challenge the next generation to ensure American greatness.”

Other prominent black Americans applauded the court's decision.

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling today that will ensure college admissions are based on a student’s merits, not the color of their skin,” Republican Virginia Lt. Gov Winsome Sears tweeted. “Students across America, regardless of their background, will now have access to the best educational opportunities available and be judged on their academic achievements and the content of their character — as they should be. Today’s decision is a tremendous victory for our country and gives our children a hope and a future. America continues to work toward her declared ideal that all men are created equal.”

“This is the day we understand that being judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin, is what our Constitution intended,” Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott said. “Today’s SCOTUS decision on Affirmative Action is good news for every single corridor of this nation and one we should celebrate. I thank God Almighty that America continues to work towards being that more perfect union. The good news in our nation is anyone from anywhere at any time can rise above and beyond their circumstances to live out their American Dream.”

Other minority Republican candidates, including Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are both of Indian descent, praised the decision.

“The world admires America because we value freedom & opportunity,” Haley said. “SCOTUS re-affirmed those values today. Picking winners & losers based on race is fundamentally wrong. This decision will help every student—no matter their background—have a better opportunity to achieve the American dream.”

“Affirmative action is the single greatest form of institutional racism in America today,” Ramaswamy said. “The Supreme Court just struck it down in college admissions. As President, I will end it in every sphere of American life. Meritocracy and “equity” are fundamentally incompatible. Mark my words: “elite” universities will now start to play complex games to achieve the same results using shadow tactics like deprioritizing test scores. This is unlawful and I will instruct the Justice Department to end these illegal practices.