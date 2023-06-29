‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Wheelchair Dancer Dead At 52 With Unconfirmed Cause of Death

Former “Britain’s Got Talent” wheelchair dancer Paula Moulton died Wednesday at the age of 52.

Moulton’s death was confirmed in a Facebook post by her charity, Strictly Wheels, but no cause was revealed. “We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our co-founder Paula,” the post said. “Paula’s legacy will always live in our memories from her utter joy of dance.”

Moulton gained popularity in 2012 when she and Strictly Wheels co-founder Gary Lyness auditioned for “Britain’s Got Talent.” With 4 resounding ‘yeses’ from the judges, Moulton and Lyness eventually competed in the semi-finals of the 2012 season. (RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Magician Scott Alexander Dead At 52)

Moulton and Lyness began dancing in February 2010 and regularly competed in Europe both before and after their time on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Moulton explained her use of a wheelchair in a 2012 interview following her time on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

“I got pneumonia and in hospital I contracted MRSA and it damaged my pelvis, my lower spine, my hips and my femurs,” Moulton told the Daily Star. “I’ve got nerve damage. I can stand but I can’t walk and I use leg splints when I do stand.”

“When I was told I’d be in a wheelchair it was actually a relief because I was falling over and I was so exhausted. Initially, I managed to get up on crutches but it was causing so much damage that the only option was to use a chair full-time,” she added.