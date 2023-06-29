Wisconsin State Sen. LaTonya Jackson Says ‘F*ck The Suburbs’ On Senate Floor After Suggestion City Needs More Policing

Democratic Wisconsin state Sen. LaTonya Johnson said “fuck the suburbs” Thursday during a Senate floor speech addressing a proposal for more policing.

The state assembly passed a $99 billion budget plan to cut taxes by $3.5 billion and increase funding for certain programs, according to The Associated Press (The AP). LaTonya said the suburbs “don’t know a goddamn thing” about city life.

“Fuck the suburbs because they don’t know a goddamn thing about how life is in the city,” Johnson said.

Other Democrats have reportedly been defending her behavior and even praised her for expressing concerns about policing, according to Wisconsin Right Now. (RELATED: ‘Defund The Police’ Is So Unpopular That Democrats Are Now Claiming Republicans Did It)

“Senator Johnson spoke passionately to defend the communities she represents. Republicans who continuously weopanize and villinize the people of Milwaukee without accountability need to answer for constantly legislating racism. These absurd times in state gov call for real talk,” Wisconsin Democratic State Rep. Francesca Hong wrote on Twitter.

Republicans condemned her remark, accusing her of not caring about their constituents in the suburbs.

“.@StateSenLaTonya, many don’t know what it’s like to live in Milwaukee. I’m grateful to live in a safe community and I want those that live in Milwaukee to experience that same level of safety. To not fear shootings, reckless drivers, car jackings, etc. I pray we agree on this,” Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said.