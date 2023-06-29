Red State Gov Picks His Candidate To Unseat Dem Senator

Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte endorsed former Navy SEAL and businessman Tim Sheehy for Senate on Thursday to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in 2024.

The governor’s support comes just days after Sheehy made his Senate run official on Tuesday and ahead of Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale’s potential bid. Gianforte’s endorsement follows Sheehy’s backing from National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, according to a campaign press release.

“Tim Sheehy is a good friend, and I’m glad he decided to run for the U.S. Senate,” Gianforte said in a statement. “Tim’s business experience and commitment to public service is what we need in Washington. I know that Tim Sheehy will serve Montana well in the U.S. Senate, and he has my full support.” (RELATED: Former Navy SEAL Announces Run To Unseat Jon Tester In 2024)

I’m Tim Sheehy, former Navy SEAL, businessman, husband, and father of four. I fought to protect our nation—I’m answering the call to serve again. I’m running for U.S. Senate to bring leadership back to Washington and protect Montana. It starts today: https://t.co/4Is8HaVAIc pic.twitter.com/j3pk8m30mt — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) June 27, 2023

After serving in Afghanistan post-9/11, Sheehy founded an aerial firefighting company and a ranching operation, according to his campaign launch video. The former Navy SEAL pledges to “restore American greatness” through strengthening the economy, creating more jobs and reducing inflation.

“Whether it was in war or business, I see problems and solve them. America needs conservative leaders who love our country, and that’s why I’m running for the United States Senate,” Sheehy said in the video. “I want to create a better future for my kids, and your children and grandchildren. Our campaign is about service, God and country, not politics as usual.”

Rosendale, who ran against Tester in 2018 and lost by 3.5 points, is weighing another Senate bid and currently leads Sheehy by more than 50 points in a head-to-head matchup, according to a June 19-20 Public Policy Polling survey. The same poll indicates the congressman also has a 67% favorability rating in Montana, while Sheehy only has 10% support.

