Alleged Child Rapist Claims 6 Kids In Alcohol-Filled Car Are His ‘Friends,’ DUI Arrest Video Shows

In newly surfaced footage of his 2022 arrest after a DUI stop, an accused child rapist can be heard telling police the six young boys and girls in his car were his 18-year-old “friends.”

The footage reveals that police stopped 41-year-old Jeremy Guthrie after they witnessed him driving erratically on Interstate 40. Upon stopping him, police found that Guthrie’s truck contained six minors, including a young girl sitting next to him that Guthrie insisted was 18-years-old.

“That girl’s not 18,” the police officer countered, before asking Guthrie to step out of the vehicle. When Guthrie exited, police noted that the fly of Guthrie’s pants were completely unbuttoned. After failing a field sobriety test and following the discovery of empty bottles of tequila and Fireball whiskey in his truck, law enforcement officials took Guthrie into custody.



Following his arrest, Guthrie was accused of raping and impregnanting a 12-year-old girl, who was one of the passengers in the truck along with her twin sister. (RELATED: Missing 13-Year-Old Found Halfway Across Country Locked In Shed)

“I got a call that they were all in the car. There was six of them that were with this guy, and so, I had no clue,” the girls’ grandmother said in a phone interview with KRQE News 13 at the time.