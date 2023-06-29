Alleged Child Rapist Claims 6 Kids In Alcohol-Filled Car Are His ‘Friends,’ DUI Arrest Video Shows

In newly surfaced footage of his 2022 arrest after a DUI stop, an accused child rapist can be heard telling police the six young boys and girls in his car were his 18-year-old “friends.”
The footage reveals that police stopped 41-year-old Jeremy Guthrie after they witnessed him driving erratically on Interstate 40. Upon stopping him, police found that Guthrie’s truck contained six minors, including a young girl sitting next to him that Guthrie insisted was 18-years-old.
“That girl’s not 18,” the police officer countered, before asking Guthrie to step out of the vehicle. When Guthrie exited, police noted that the fly of Guthrie’s pants were completely unbuttoned. After failing a field sobriety test and following the discovery of empty bottles of tequila and Fireball whiskey in his truck, law enforcement officials took Guthrie into custody.
Following his arrest, Guthrie was accused of raping and impregnanting a 12-year-old girl, who was one of the passengers in the truck along with her twin sister. (RELATED: Missing 13-Year-Old Found Halfway Across Country Locked In Shed)
“I got a call that they were all in the car. There was six of them that were with this guy, and so, I had no clue,” the girls’ grandmother said in a phone interview with KRQE News 13 at the time.
The legal guardians of the girls’ reportedly revealed to police that a man had picked the girls up and brought them to his house where he gave them alcohol before his DUI arrest, according to the Albuquerque Journal. One of the girl’s reportedly told police she had met Guthrie over Snapchat and that he had been regularly raping her “over a lengthy span of time” resulting in a pregnancy which she miscarried.
The other girl’s phone purportedly revealed sexual messages sent by Guthrie and the grandmother claimed she had been told Guthrie had not only raped her one granddaughter, but also another girl who tried to kill herself afterwards, the Albuquerque Journal reported. “It makes me sick. I’m livid about what he did to my granddaughters,” the grandmother told KRQE News.
Guthrie has been charged with criminal sexual penetration and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the case and remains in addition to the charges he received upon his DUI arrest which included six counts of child abuse, aggravated DWI and having an open container in that incident, the Albuquerque Journal reported. He remains in custody.