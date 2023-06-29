Coward Parkland Cop Balls His Eyes Out When ‘Culpable Negligence’ Verdict Is Read

Scot Peterson, the officer accused of “culpable negligence” during the Parkland shooting, balled his eyes out after being found “not guilty” Thursday.

Peterson was accused of failing to follow his training by remaining in a covered position for nearly 45 minutes during the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 14 teenagers dead. He pleaded not guilty to 11 charges.

When the jury issued their not guilty verdict, Peterson cried uncontrollably.

The 11 counts included seven counts of felony child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury in connection with the shooting and other statements he made in the shooting’s aftermath. The jury acquitted him on all counts.

Authorities arrested him in June 2019 after a 15-month investigation into his action during the shooting. (RELATED: Deputy Who Arrived At Shooting ‘Never Went In’ School)

Footage released from the day of the shooting showed him standing outside of the school as Nikolas Cruz killed 17 victims.