Jewish Summer Camp Says It Will Bunk Biological Males With Girls

A Jewish summer camp will bunk biological males with female children, according to an inclusivity statement on its website.

Camp Solomon Schechter in Seattle, Washington, hosts weekly camps for first through twelfth-grade students, and has an inclusivity statement regarding the use of preferred pronouns, dorm assignments and deadnaming, according to its website. In the housing section of its statement, the camp states that campers will be able to bunk in the cabin of their choice regardless of their biological gender. (RELATED: Archdiocese Temporarily Shuts Down Department Of Schools Following Backlash Over Trans Ideology Ban)

“At Camp Solomon Schechter, we bunk campers in cabins based on gender and grade,” the statement reads. “To support our campers’ development, cabin assignments can be made based on gender identity, rather than a camper’s sex assigned at birth. These specific housing arrangements based on gender identity must be made by both campers and parents in advance of arriving to camp.”

Parents, I sincerely hope you are checking summer camp policies before sending your children there, including Christian camps. You think they are going to be trying archery, swimming and ropes courses, but in reality, they are “exploring” their gender. https://t.co/2byGE3yHyx pic.twitter.com/leJpoMbTrW — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) June 29, 2023

Furthermore, if camp staff need to get in touch with parents, they will only use the pronouns and names that were put on the child’s registration forms, and will not share a camper’s gender identity with any other children or their parents, according to the website. The camp also says that they will respect a child’s preferred pronouns and use their requested name in order to avoid “deadnaming, the act of referring to a person’s birth name, after they have changed to a new name during their transition.”

“All individuals at Camp Solomon Schechter possess the right to discuss their gender identity openly, whenever the person desires and with whomever they desire,” the statement reads. “If a camper or staff chooses to identify differently from how they do at home, whether that be using a different name or pronouns, if they decide to transition at camp, or if they choose to disclose their identity to a member of staff, this does not authorize Camp Solomon Schechter to share this information with their parents or guardians.”

In regards to privacy and changing, the camp does not require LGBTQ students to use a separate facility if they stay in a dorm that is not the same as their biological sex, but if requested, any child at the camp can change in a separate area, according to the website.

“We recognize that gender exists on a spectrum and may change at any point during a person’s life,” the camp’s statement reads. “We firmly believe in supporting every person at all points during their time in the CSS community, recognizing that their needs and identities may change during their years at camp. ”

Camp Solomon Schechter did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

