‘Not A Normal Court’: Biden Undermines Legitimacy Of SCOTUS

President Joe Biden undermined the legitimacy of the Supreme Court on Thursday while lamenting its ruling on affirmative action.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday affirmative action is unconstitutional in two lawsuits brought against Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The cases challenged the universities’ use of racial preferences during the admissions process.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion and was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Biden held a press conference to condemn the decision. As Biden was leaving the podium a reporter asked whether the court was rogue.

“Is this a rogue court?” the reporter pressed.

Reporter: “Is this a rogue court?” Biden: “This is not a normal court.” pic.twitter.com/WvbhBx5uHx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 29, 2023

Biden, after waiting several seconds deciding whether to answer, said “this is not a normal court.” (RELATED: MSNBC’s Alex Witt Asks Whether The Supreme Court Deserves ‘Blowback’ For ‘Defying’ What ‘Majority Of Americans’ Want)

Biden said he “strongly” disagrees with the ruling, saying discrimination is still present.

“Discrimination still exists in America. Today’s decision does not change that. It’s a simple fact,” Biden said. “If a student has had to overcome adversity on their path to education, colleges should recognize and value that. Our nation’s colleges and universities should be engines of expanding opportunity through upward mobility.”

Biden said he is instructing the department of education to review what types of practices can be put in place to expand opportunities.