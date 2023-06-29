Here’s How The Left Will React If Trump Wins Again. You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet

Powerful Democrats — including politicians, business leaders, bureaucrats, and the leftist mobs they fund and control — all view Donald Trump as a cross between Satan, Hitler, and the plague. All worked together in deeply corrupt ways to show how the country was ungovernable under his administration and ensure his defeat in 2020. Now, after four more years of stewing in Trump hatred, they will use the same tactics to plunge America into a full-on Constitutional crisis if he recaptures the White House in 2024.